METALLICA Release "Moth Into Flame" HQ Performance Video From Munich, Germany

Metallica have released the new video below, featuring pro-shot footage of the band performing "Moth Into Flame" at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on August 23, 2019.

Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jam on Spider Murphy Gang's "Schickeria" in another clip from the Munich concert:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.