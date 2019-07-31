METALLICA Release "Nothing Else Matters" Pro-Shot Live Video From Moscow

Professionally-filmed footage of Metallica performing "Nothing Else Matters" at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow Russia on July 21 can be seen below:

Metallica performs next on August 14, at Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania. Find the band''s live itinerary here.

Metallica have announced that their upcoming shows with the San Francisco Symphony (September 6, 8 at Chase Center in San Francisco), will be coming to the big screen in October.

A message from Metallica: "As many of you know, we were blown away by the response to S&M² when we announced the first - and then second - show this past spring. For those of you who can't attend either of the gigs in the Bay Area, we still want to share this unique performance with you.

"On October 9th, we are psyched to be bringing you S&M², a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts, album, and film that also commemorates the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to San Francisco's waterfront. This one-night-only event will be shown in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world!

"Recorded live on September 6th & 8th, S&M² will see us joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, lead in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season. We'll be performing several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.

"Movie theaters are still being confirmed and tickets will go on sale August 7th*, so visit metallica.film to sign up for alerts, including more ticket on-sale details, and stay up to date on all the latest information about this one-night-only film event!"

* On-sale date subject to change.

The original S&M concerts were performed by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony conducted by the late Michael Kamen in spring of 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The S&M² concerts will feature the first live performances of these arrangements in 20 years, plus the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.