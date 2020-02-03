METALLICA Release "Now That We're Dead" HQ Performance Video From Lubbock, Texas

Metallica performed "Now That We're Dead" at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX on March 2, 2019. Pro-shot footage can be seen below:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.

Metallica recently issued the following message in regards to the Metallica Scholars Initiative: "After an amazing first year with results including 95% job placement rates, we’re very proud to announce that All Within My Hands has just launched year two of the highly successful Metallica Scholars program, a major workforce education initiative. The grants provide direct support to community colleges offering skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

"Year two of the Metallica Scholars Initiative will add five more community colleges, bringing the total number of schools to 15. It will also receive matching grants from new partners, supplementing All Within My Hands' cumulative $1.5 million contribution.

"Once again AWMH has partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a Washington, D.C. based organization that represents the nation’s 1,103 community colleges. The awards are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students and reinvest in communities that supported us during our recent US tours.

"Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded all expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined when this program was launched last year. You can read some of their stories on AWMH’s Scholar Spotlight page.

"Thanks to your continued support, we’re able to expand this program while we remain focused on the fight against hunger and aiding communities around the world who have suffered in natural disasters."

Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more about the program and view a list of the colleges receiving grants.