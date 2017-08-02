METALLICA Release Pro-Shot Footage Of “Fuel” From Pasadena; “Thank You, Los Angeles!” Video Streaming

Metallica performed at Pasadena, California’s Rose Bowl on July 29th. The band have uploaded professionally filmed video of their performance of “Fuel”, as well as a “Thank You, Los Angeles!” clip. Watch below:

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira