METALLICA Release Pro-Shot Performance Video For "Master Of Puppets" From Amsterdam

Metallica have released the professionally-filmed footage below, featuring the band's performance of "Master Of Puppets" at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 11, 2019.

Metallica have updated their social media platforms with a link to a website, Metallicaxx.com, which features a countdown clock. It will hit zero on Thursday, October 10 at 9 AM, PST. Fans have been speculating it is somehow tied into the October 9 S&M² big screen event.

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9 for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world. Watch a clip of "The Memory Remains" below:

Get tickets for the S&M² big screen event on October 9 at metallica.film/.