Metallica's current European tour landed at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on May 5. Video footage from the show can be seen below.

Says Metallica: "Barcelona! Thanks to all of you who rolled out to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys!"

In the video below, Robert Trujillo & Kirk Hammett have a little fun with Peret's "El Muerto Vivo":

Metallica’s tour schedule can be found here.