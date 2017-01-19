METALLICA Release Pro-Shot Video From Beijing Performance With Classical Pianist LANG LANG

World-renowned Chinese concert pianist, Lang Lang, who performed “One” with Metallica at the Grammy Awards in 2014, once again joined the band for a performance of the song during their January 18th concert at LeSports Center in Beijing, China. Pro-shot video of the performance can now be seen below:

Metallica are scheduled to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards show, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th at 8 PM, ET on CBS.

Says the band: ”First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We’re beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017. It’s been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we’re thrilled to be asked back. We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch on CBS-TV... check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information. "

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has narrated the new documentary, Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly, from writer/director Justin Hunt. A trailer for the film can be found below.

Like it or not, porn is here and it is harmful. In this controversial film, award-winning filmmaker Justin Hunt dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it literally tear a family apart. In what may well be one of the most devastating issues in modern culture, this film will break down the damage that porn is doing to us a human race and leave you thinking that it's clearly time that we start taking porn addiction a bit more seriously.

Addicted to Porn' is both a micro and macro view of pornography in today's culture. Beginning with a brief history of sexuality in human beings and continuing on with how it affects the human brain, how modern technology, coupled with a lack of public education, is exposing youth to a level of sexuality that they're not prepared for, this film will open up audiences' minds to an entirely new perspective on what porn does to the individual, the family and society as a whole. With some of the world's leading minds on the issue, and narrated by Metallica frontman James Hetfield, this film is an authentic undertaking aimed at exposing people to the dangers of porn and the cycle of shame that can keep people addicted for a lifetime.

For upcoming screenings and more info, head to this location.