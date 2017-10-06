METALLICA Release Rare 1986 “Battery” Performance Video From Japan

Metallica will reissue their third album, Master Of Puppets, on November 10th on their own Blackened Recordings. The album has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and will be available in various digital and physical configurations. The reissue is available for pre-order at Metallica.com where fans can see the full package details and tracklisting.

The band have issued this rare live video for “Battery”, filmed at Aichi Kinro Kaikan in Nagoya, Japan on November 17th, 1986.

Those who pre-order the standard edition of the Master Of Puppets reissue will receive an instant download of “Disposable Heroes (Remastered)". Those who pre-order the expanded or deluxe editions will receive an instant download of "Disposable Heroes” (Remastered) and "The Thing That Should Not Be” (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986).

The Master Of Puppets reissue will be available physically as a Standard LP, Standard CD, 3CD Expanded Edition, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard CD (available to stream and download), a 3CD Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews, live tracks, and a 28-page booklet. The Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include a 108-page hardcover book including never before seen photos, outtakes and previously unreleased interviews, three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and a set of six buttons.

Master Of Puppets was originally released on March 3rd, 1986, on Elektra Records and went on to become the first Metallica album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album has been certified 6x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. In 2016, the album became the first metal album to be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, an honor granted to works deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Watch James Hetfield unbox the deluxe set:

“Disposable Heroes” (Remastered):

“The Thing That Should Not Be” (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986):

“For Whom The Bell Tolls” (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986):

Ahead of the band’s two sold out shows at the O2 Arena in London, England (October 22nd, 24th), Metallica will open a pop-up shop on October 18th. The shop, located at 45 Charlotte Road, will be open until October 23rd. Store hours are 12 noon - 8 PM daily, with the shop closing on the final day at 6 PM.

England! Visit the #MetallicaPopUpShop in London in two weeks! Oct 18 through Oct 23 from 12.00 to 18.00 at 45 Charlotte Road, London. pic.twitter.com/f8TNQ0hbio — Metallica (@Metallica) October 5, 2017



Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

October

22 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

24 - London, England - The O2 Arena (Sold Out)

26 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

28 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena (Sold Out)

30 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena (Sold Out)

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)