METALLICA Release "Ride The Lightning" Pro-Shot Performance Video From Barcelona

Metallica have released more professionally-filmed footage from their show at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on May 5. Watch them perform "Ride The Lightning" below:

Watch the band perform "Sad But True" at the same concert:

Metallica's next concert is scheduled for October 17 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

A recent message from the band states: "Please mark your calendar to join us for a celebratory evening on March 28, 2020 at the Masonic in San Francisco with a live performance to benefit the All Within My Hands Foundation. More details to come very soon!"

Stay tuned for updates.