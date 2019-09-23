METALLICA Release "Ride The Lightning" Pro-Shot Performance Video From Barcelona
September 23, 2019, an hour ago
Metallica have released more professionally-filmed footage from their show at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on May 5. Watch them perform "Ride The Lightning" below:
Watch the band perform "Sad But True" at the same concert:
Metallica's next concert is scheduled for October 17 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.
A recent message from the band states: "Please mark your calendar to join us for a celebratory evening on March 28, 2020 at the Masonic in San Francisco with a live performance to benefit the All Within My Hands Foundation. More details to come very soon!"
Stay tuned for updates.