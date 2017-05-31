METALLICA Release Second Official Music Video For “Now That We’re Dead”; Band Present Themselves With Platinum Plaques For Hardwired… To Self-Destruct Album (Photo)

Metallica have released a new official music video for the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Now That We’re Dead”. Footage for the video, directed by Brett Murray, was filmed in Mexico City, Mexico.

The original video for “Now That We’re Dead”, directed by Herring & Herring, can be seen below;

In other news, the photo below by Finlay MacKay features Blackened Recordings executives presenting platinum awards to Blackened Recordings artists Metallica, commemorating sales of one million units in the United States of their November album release, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. The photo was shot at Nassau Coliseum, New York on May 17th.

Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H