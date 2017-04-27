METALLICA Replace Tribute Band BLISTERED EARTH's Stolen Equipment

Spokane, Washington based Metallica tribute band Blistered Earth played a show in Portland, Oregon on April 22nd at Rock Hard PDX. Shortly thereafter the group's trailer, which housed guitars, amps, pedals, and drums was stolen. After announcing the theft on their Facebook page, other media outlets picked up the story, eventually grabbing the attention of the almighty Metallica. Eder Campuzano of Oregon Live has filed the following story:

One day after Metallica cover band Blistered Earth reported thousands of dollars in gear was stolen after a gig in Portland, James Hetfield and the rest of the legendary metal outfit offered to replace every bit of it.

Blistered Earth announced the donation on Facebook Wednesday, thanking KOIN and KATU for their reports of the theft at the Chestnut Tree Inn. The show, performed at Rock Hard PDX in Southeast Portland, was a Metallica / Ozzy Osbourne tribute featuring Crazy Train.

"It's pretty cool that (Metallica) decided to do that. It's a pretty nice gesture," drummer and band spokesman Shawn Murphy told The Oregonian / Oregon Live.

Murphy said Blistered Earth didn't yet have a plan to replace what was stolen. After the initial requests for help, he might have set up a GoFundMe or other crowdfunding campaign, he said.

But a call from a Metallica representative changed that.

The legendary metal band asked Blistered Earth for a gear list. Murphy and his bandmates obliged, having kept track of their inventory as they toured.

"The average person wouldn't realize how common it is or how much of a target a band is when they're on the road," Murphy said. "You're a stranger in a strange land, basically. People know that and they can take advantage."

Learn more at this location.