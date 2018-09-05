METALLICA - Rob & Kirk Doodle PRINCE's "When Doves Cry" Live In Minneapolis; Video

Metallica's WorldWired tour landed at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN last night (September 4th). In the new video below, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jam on Prince's "When Doves Cry":

Metallica kicked off this leg of their WorldWired tour at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on September 2nd. Pro-shot video of "Cyanide" from the set is available below:

Metallica recently has checked in with the following update: "WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."

Find Metallica's live itinerary here.