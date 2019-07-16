METALLICA - Rob & Kirk's Doodle From Berlin: RAMMSTEIN's "Engel" (Video)

In the new video below, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jam on Rammstein's "Engel" during Metallica's July 6 show at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany:

Footage of the band performing the Master Of Puppets classic “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” at the same show follows:

Metallica performs tonight, Tuesday, July 16, at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Find the band''s live itinerary here.