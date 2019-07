In the new video below, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jam on Ebba Grön’s “Staten och Kapitalet” at Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 9:

Footage of the band performing "Halo On Fire" at the Gothenburg show can be seen below:

Metallica performs tonight, Thursday, July 18, at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, Estonia. Find the band''s live itinerary here.