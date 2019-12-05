METALLICA - Rob & Kirk's Doodle From Lisbon, Portugal; Video

Metallica have released the new video below, in which bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett pay tribute to Censurados and Xutos & Pontapés in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1, 2019.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28, 2020 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.

In other Metallica news, the second instalment of the Billabong x Metallica 2019-2020 Collection has arrived. Introducing: Metallica x AI Forever, inspired by the song “Seek & Destroy” and in memory of the late three-time surfing world champion, Andy Irons.

Order at Metallica.com, Billabong.com.

A portion of the proceeds from the Metallica x AI Collection help support the Andy Irons Foundation. For more information, visit andyironsfoundation.org.