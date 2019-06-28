METALLICA - Rob & Kirk's Doodle From London: IRON MAIDEN's "Killers"; HQ Video

In the new video below, Metallica's Watch Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jam on Iron Maiden's "Killers" at Twickenham Stadium in London, England on June 20.

Metallica performed "Hardwired", the opening track of their Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album, at Twickenham Stadium. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

Metallica performs next on July 6, at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. The band's complete tour itinerary can be found here.