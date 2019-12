Metallica have released the new video below, featuring Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jamming on Rio Reiser's "König von Deutschland" in Mannheim, Germany on August 25, 2019.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.