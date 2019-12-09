METALLICA - Rob & Kirk's Doodle From Warsaw, Poland; HQ Video

Metallica have released the new video below, featuring Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett jamming on Sen o Warszawie's "Czesław Niemen" in Warsaw, Poland on August 21, 2019.

Previously posted footage of Metallica performing "St. Anger" at the same show can be seen below:

Forbes has released their Top 40 list of the highest earning music artists of 2019. Metallica has landed at the #10 spot earning $68.5 million. Other notable acts is Guns N’ Roses at #25 with $44 million, The Eagles landing at #4 with $100 million, while #1 is Taylor Swift, accumulating $185 million.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.