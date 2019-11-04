METALLICA - ROBERT TRUJILLO, KIRK HAMMETT To Attend Opening Of Play It Loud Exhibit At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Play It Loud: The Instruments Of Rock & Roll, once housed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, has made its way to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland! The exhibit features instruments played: by Metallica, Kurt Cobain, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Joan Jett, and more! Play It Loud will be open from November 22, 2019 through September 13, 2020, and it's opening with a bang.

Join special inductee guests, Metallica guitarist and bassist, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, for the exhibit’s grand opening on November 21st. Tickets are available now at this location.