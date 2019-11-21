METALLICA - ROBERT TRUJILLO, KIRK HAMMETT To Sign Blackened Whiskey Bottles In Texas

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett will be signing bottles of Blackened Whiskey at Total Wine And More in Corpus Christi, Texas this Saturday, November 23rd from 2pm to 3pm, reports Ryan Garza of KZTV.

Each batch of Blackened has a unique playlist of Metallica songs, selected and arranged by the band members themselves, that was used to sonically enhance the whiskey during finishing. As the well-aged whiskey rests in the finishing barrels, the music is played to the barrel causing the whiskey inside to move and interact with the wood. The movement of the whiskey and the amount of interaction depends on the song being played, so the variation of the music creates a slight nuance from one batch to the next.

There is a limit two signed Blackened bottles per guest. Bottles must be purchased on the day of the event. Must be 21 or older to obtain a signed bottle. Further details can be found here.