METALLICA Rock 70,000 In Madrid; Thank You Recap Video

Metallica launched their summer 2019 European stadium tour on May 1st and on May 3rd, nearly 70,000 people witnessed the band at Valdebebas - IFEMA in Madrid, Spain. Check out a touching recap video below:

Metallica's setlist can be found below along with fan-filmed footage:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The God That Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

“No Leaf Clover” (followed by Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujilo’s solos “Brutus”, “ManUNkind” and “Orion”)

"St. Anger"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Lords Of Summer"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman" (with “The Frayed Ends of Sanity” outro)











