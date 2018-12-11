METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation & American Association Of Community Colleges Launch The Metallica Scholars Initiative; $1 Million In Grants To Go To 10 Community Colleges

"We’re really excited to announce today that we have launched a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs," reads a message from Metallica. "These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. Ten colleges from across the country will receive $100,000 to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the American workforce. These students will become the first cohort of Metallica Scholars."

Partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a Washington, D.C.-based organization that represents the nation’s 1,103 community colleges, the Metallica Scholars awards were selected via a competitive application process and are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in communities that supported Metallica during its recent United States tours, and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education.

“The All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica are proud to announce this major new initiative,” said Dr. Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH. "While the Foundation continues our support for the fight against hunger and emergency community aid, we are now expanding our mission to include support for career and technical education. The goal of our Metallica Scholars Initiative is to improve career opportunities for community college students in the trades. Equally, we hope to raise the awareness of the tremendous importance, value and impact of the education provided by our nation’s community college system. The Foundation and the band are thrilled by the quality of proposals we received from these colleges, and are excited to do our part to help educate students so that they have the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying jobs in their communities.”

AWMH will work closely with AACC to implement and manage the program. “We welcome Metallica as a partner in the career and technical education work of the nation’s community colleges,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “Colleges across the country provide pathways to well-paying jobs through programs, services and training that lead to in-demand skills, certificates and degrees for students. These programs are responsive to the needs of local businesses and provide a pipeline of qualified workers to local industry. It’s a win-win for our students and the local economy. For Metallica to see the benefit of these programs and invest in the communities that have supported them is a testament to the power of education and we are proud to do this work with them.”

In addressing why the Foundation chose workforce education as part of its mission Lars Ulrich said, “All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

In keeping with AWMH’s philosophy of enabling Metallica to give back to communities that have supported the band, the recipient colleges are all AACC members and based in and around stops on Metallica’s 2017-2019 WorldWired Tour. The 10 sites are:

- Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina

- Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

- College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois

- Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland

- Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

- Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas

- North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

- Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington

- Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas

As the voice of the nation’s community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for 12 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s nearly 1,100 member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all.

The AWMH Foundation was established in 2017 by Metallica as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also provides a mechanism for Metallica’s fans to become engaged in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education (in addition to combatting hunger through an alliance with Feeding America), and is fully supported by the band, the AWMH board, and by fans. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends, so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Metallica have launched the pre-order for Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, the new live album recorded at the first All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction, which took place at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3rd.

Pre-order this limited-edition, 140 gram coloured 2-LP with a download card in the Met Store here, at Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop, or pick it up at your local record store on February 1st.

All net proceeds from the purchase of this album will be donated directly to AWMH and used to support communities in need, primarily in the areas of workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Watch "Disposable Heroes" and "All Within My Hands" from the event, below.

Tracklisting:

Disc One / Side A

"Disposable Heroes"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"The Unforgiven"

Disc One / Side B

"Please Don’t Judas Me"

"Turn The Page"

Disc Two / Side C

"Bleeding Me"

"Veteran Of The Psychic Wars"

"Nothing Else Matters"

Disc Two / Side D

"All Within My Hands"

"Enter Sandman"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Hardwired"