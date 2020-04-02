METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation Contributes To COVID-19 Relief

"In the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever," states a message from Metallica. "All Within My Hands is reaching out with four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic."

Feeding America: "Earlier this month, Feeding America launched a COVID-19 Response Fund as they continue to work with their network of local food banks reacting to the specific needs of individual communities. AWMH has pledged $100,000 to this fund."

Direct Relief: "As of last week, Direct Relief has responded to 22 countries, providing more than 40 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers on the front lines. Direct Relief will continue to expand and diversify its efforts as the secondary effects of this pandemic on the healthcare system become more evident. AWMH has pledged $100,000 to this fund."

Crew Nation: "As COVID-19 puts the entire live music industry on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who make their living show-to-show. Our partners at Live Nation have committed $10 million to their Crew Nation initiative. We’re happy to pledge $100,000 to this fund to help those who make it all happen for us year in and year out on the road."

The USBG National Charity Foundation: "In addition to the hard-working crews who support us on tour, we rely heavily on the worldwide hospitality industry. We’re pledging $50,000 to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) to assist qualified bartenders, bar backs, and bar servers in need of financial assistance."

One Final Note: "As the COVID-19 pandemic has sent us retreating to our homes, we've launched the #MetallicaMondays streaming series: Each Monday at 5 PM, PST, we'll broadcast a full concert from the video archives directly to your couch via YouTube and Facebook Live. Generous donations to AWMH via the simultaneous fundraisers on each platform from fans enjoying the weekly series have already amounted to $15,000, and we’ll continue to raise funds during the weekly streams to support those impacted by COVID-19.

"We know this is the hardest of times for many of you, but if you would like to support any of these organizations, please feel free to reach out directly to our incredibly dedicated partners, as their needs are very wide-ranging; every dollar helps."

Further details at Metallica.com.