METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation Launches Month Of Giving; LARS ULRICH Video Message

"In more typical times, we would be hosting our All Within My Hands Day of Service at local food banks across the country this month, but this year is different," states a message from Metallica. "Inspired by #GivingTuesdayNow, we decided to make May our #MonthOfGiving, to do our part in meeting the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19."

Watch Lars Ulrich's video message:

The band's message continues: "Rather than focusing on one campaign this year, every Tuesday throughout May we will spotlight a different organization we are supporting through our AWMH grants for COVID-19 relief. Each week we will share with you what these organizations do and show you how you can chip in. The Metallica Store will also feature select merchandise and donate proceeds to our partner organizations throughout the entire month of May."

More info here.

"Week one kicks off with Feeding America. AWMH reached out to our partner food banks across the United States and asked them what, in their own words, they need most at each location."

Learn how you can help, here.

"Proceeds from the sales of select "Month of Giving" products in the Metallica Store will be donated directly to the organizations we're highlighting each week with new products added along the way. Stay tuned to AllWithinMyHands.org for updates on how you can continue to join us throughout this Month of Giving."

Shop to donate, here.