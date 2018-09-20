METALLICA's 'Black Album' Hits Historic 500th Week On Billboard 200 Chart

On the latest Billboard 200 albums chart, dated September 22nd, Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album (often referred to as The Black Album, due to its stark, black album cover) scores its 500th non-consecutive week on the Billboard 200 chart. It is now one of only four albums with 500 weeks or more on the tally, reports Keith Caulfield.

Among all albums -- since the Billboard chart began publishing on a regular weekly basis in 1956 -- Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon holds the record for the most weeks on the chart: 937. It’s followed by Bob Marley And The Wailers’ Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers: 539, Journey’s Greatest Hits: 539 and Metallica’s Metallica: 500.

Metallica’s self-titled album marked the band’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, when it debuted atop the list dated August 31st 1991; the set spent four weeks on top.

The album continues to hold the record as the biggest selling album in Nielsen Music history, with 16.83 million copies sold in the U.S. (since Nielsen began tracking data in 1991).

