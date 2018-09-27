METALLICA's Dreamforce Benefit Performance Could Be Heard For Miles; Neighbours Not Pleased; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Metallica's performance last night (Wednesday, September 28th) at the Dreamforce benefit concert at San Francisco City Hall & Civic Center Plaza, did not sit well with those within earshot.

SFGate is reporting that while the show was cheered on by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and helped raise millions for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, neighbours were none too pleased at the noise, which traveled a considerable distance across the city.

People reported hearing the concert from as far away as Dogpatch, Cole Valley and the Mission. Some thought that being able to hear "Enter Sandman" from their bedrooms across the city was cool. But many did not.

"Not a dream for me," wrote Kent Jenkins on Twitter. "Wrong to make an entire city a private venue. Anyone who thinks it's great is probably going home at the end of the week."

"Most people outgrow making the neighbours listen to your favorite band sometime in college," tweeted Benedict Evans. "Clearly Salesforce thinks it's a good look in middle-age."

Read more at SFGate, and check out some fan-filmed footage from the concert below: