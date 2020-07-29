METALLICA's "Fade To Black" Gets Acoustic Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKI KRAWCZYK

Thomas Zwijsen has released the vide below, featuring a classical fingerstyle guitar performance of Metallica's "Fade To Black", along with violinist Wiki Krawczyk.

Says Thomas: "'Fade To Black' (the original) was released on the Ride The Lightning album and became one of Metallica's most famous classics, performed live frequently and covered by many, such as Kelly Valleau, Acoustician, Igor Presnyakov, Thiago Carvalho & Elena Koynova and many others."

Zwijsen previously released this acoustic fingerstyle ukulele cover of Helloween’s classic “I Want Out”: