METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Performs "Baby Hold On" At EDDIE MONEY Tribute Concert; Pro-Shot Video

"A year ago today, we lost a member of the AXS TV family, the incredible Eddie Money. In his memory, listen to this one-of-a-kind heartfelt tribute to the Money Man and try not to get a little bit teary-eyed. In a rare public appearance, Metallica's James Hetfield performs 'Baby Hold On' from the Eddie Money Tribute Concert."

Addressing the audience, James said: "So, I got to hang out with Eddie, the last probably three years of his life. I saw the cleaned-up version of Eddie. I remember meeting him at a (Oakland) Raiders (football) game, he was gonna go on... see I didn't have the balls to go out and sing, I played guitar. He would go out there and sing the national anthem. So when I met him before he went out there, he kinda blew me off. I thought, 'Who is is this pompous ass?' And if you spot it, you've got it, is what I'm saying. So it was like two big dogs going in a circle around each other, which was kind of funny. I saw through it, I saw through that ego, he saw through mine, and we got to be friends, 'cause I think our egos matched the size or our insecurities."