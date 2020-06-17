METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD - Reclaimed Rust Coffee Table Book Available In July; Pre-Order Now

It’s no secret that James Hetfield loves vintage cars; throughout the years Metallica have featured his cars on the pages of their website and in So What! Magazine, and hosted a custom car show as part of the Orion Music + More Festival.

Now, for the first time, his collection can be seen in full on the pages of a gorgeous new coffee table book, Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, currently available for pre-order and in stores on July 28. The 192-page hardbound book is available now for pre-order in the Met Store.

There is also an exclusive, limited edition version available, for which there is a contest where Fifth Members can enter to reserve the opportunity to purchase.

The very limited, deluxe version of the book is housed in a clamshell case and includes a “Reclaimed Rust” metal shield on its leatherette cover. The case also includes four lithographs of select cars, a shop towel, a keychain, and a metal car plaque. Each limited-edition copy contains a numbered card personally signed by James. Enter here to reserve the opportunity to buy the Limited Edition Box Set of Reclaimed Rust.

James recently paged through both versions of the book. Watch a proud Papa Het check out his creations here.

Truly works of art, James’ cars are currently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which will be re-opening later this week.

The book will also be available at InsightEditions.com and other online retailers.