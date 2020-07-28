METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD - Reclaimed Rust Coffee Table Book Available Now; Enter Sweepstakes To Win Limited Edition Box Set, Exclusive Poster, And Commemorative Guitar Picks

Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, is opening up his garage and inviting readers to dive under the hood of some of his internationally lauded classics. Get an up-close look at James' other passion, restoring and customizing classic cars into magnificent pieces of automotive art, on the pages of Reclaimed Rust.

Order the book here, and get the limited edition here.

A message states: "The latest All Within My Hands sweepstakes is up and running! With a donation of $10, you will be entered to win not only the Reclaimed Rust limited edition box set, but also an exclusive poster featuring the Blackjack (one of the vehicles featured in the book) and commemorative Reclaimed Rust guitar picks, both originally created for the show at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

"Every $10 donated equals one entry, and 100% of funds raised will be used by AWMH to support Automotive Technology programs funded by the Metallica Scholars initiative."

Enter to win, here.

It’s no secret that James Hetfield loves vintage cars; throughout the years Metallica have featured his cars on the pages of their website and in So What! Magazine, and hosted a custom car show as part of the Orion Music + More Festival.

Now, for the first time, his collection can be seen in full on the pages of a gorgeous new coffee table book, Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield.

James recently paged through both versions of the book. Watch a proud Papa Het check out his creations here.