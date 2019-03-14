METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Visits Grand Rapids Community College; Gifts School With $100,000 Grant

Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield was greeted with gifts from Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday, reports WZZM13.com. Metallica was in town to play at Van Andel Arena, but before the concert, Hetfield caught up to talk with GRCC President Bill Pink about skilled labor and helping people get jobs.

Metallica gave GRCC a $100,000 grant to provide more opportunities for nontraditional students to get welding skills that could lead to jobs in the future.

“He [Hetfield ] expressed a desire to see the funding from the band going toward programs that help people get skills they need to get good jobs,” Pink said. “He was very focused on the idea of helping people.”

GRCC leaders presented Hetfield with gifts including a decorative steel guitar crafted by welding professors.

Thank you, @Metallica, for supporting #GRCC and community colleges. Band's $100,000 grant through @AWMHFoundation will help nontraditional students gain welding skills, starting a pathway of lifelong learning! Was nice to meet @Papa_Het ! pic.twitter.com/TKnRli2Y1T — GRCC (@grcc) March 14, 2019





#GRCC President Bill Pink says 'thank you' to @Metallica guitarist @Papa_Het and the @AWMHFoundation for partnering to provide in-demand career skills to nontraditional students -- because nothing else matters! https://t.co/WHjlq11FGP pic.twitter.com/BB5ko04nPZ — GRCC (@grcc) March 13, 2019



(Photo - Grand Rapids Community College)