METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Visits Grand Rapids Community College; Gifts School With $100,000 Grant

March 14, 2019, 5 minutes ago

news heavy metal james hetfield metallica

METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Visits Grand Rapids Community College; Gifts School With $100,000 Grant

Metallica singer/guitarist James Hetfield was greeted with gifts from Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday, reports WZZM13.com. Metallica was in town to play at Van Andel Arena, but before the concert, Hetfield caught up to talk with GRCC President Bill Pink about skilled labor and helping people get jobs.

Metallica gave GRCC a $100,000 grant to provide more opportunities for nontraditional students to get welding skills that could lead to jobs in the future.

“He [Hetfield ] expressed a desire to see the funding from the band going toward programs that help people get skills they need to get good jobs,” Pink said. “He was very focused on the idea of helping people.”

GRCC leaders presented Hetfield with gifts including a decorative steel guitar crafted by welding professors.

Read more at WZZM13.com.



(Photo - Grand Rapids Community College)

 



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews