METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Loses To MRS. SMITH In Cry Baby Battle Royale; Video

Metallica's Kirk Hammett, who has long reigned supreme as King of the Cry Baby Wah Pedal, lost the "title" last night (Sunday, March 8) to Mrs. Smith (aka actor/musician David Hanbury).

Tthe New York City-based philanthropist, emerging guitar goddess, and lover of all cats (as well as some people), Mrs. Smith recently dared to proclaim that she is, in fact, the #1 Abuser of the Wah. Kirk has accepted her challenge, and the pair went head to head in a Cry Baby Battle Royale for the ages on at The Senate in Columbia, SC.

Watch video from the event below: