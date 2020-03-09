METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Loses To MRS. SMITH In Cry Baby Battle Royale; Video
March 9, 2020, 2 hours ago
Metallica's Kirk Hammett, who has long reigned supreme as King of the Cry Baby Wah Pedal, lost the "title" last night (Sunday, March 8) to Mrs. Smith (aka actor/musician David Hanbury).
Tthe New York City-based philanthropist, emerging guitar goddess, and lover of all cats (as well as some people), Mrs. Smith recently dared to proclaim that she is, in fact, the #1 Abuser of the Wah. Kirk has accepted her challenge, and the pair went head to head in a Cry Baby Battle Royale for the ages on at The Senate in Columbia, SC.
Watch video from the event below: