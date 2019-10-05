METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Talks Being Endorsed By ESP Guitars - "There's No Reason For Me To Go Anywhere Else" (Video)

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is featured in an interview with Canada's Cosmo Music below, conducted this past summer when he, Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), and Queens Of The Stone Age's Joey Castillo performed on July 26th at the Cosmo Music store in Toronto-area city Richmond Hill as The Wedding Band. Hammett discusses his ongoing relationship with ESP Guitars.

Hammett: "It's been the guitar that just powered my career. ESP is amazing, they will make me literally anything I want. And I've asked them to make these crazy things and they've made it for me. I said, 'Make me a neck-through body,' and that was, like, my second one. When I got that one, that was it. The last time I had a conversation about new guitar ideas, they said, 'Okay, we just have to stop here at this point because you're gonna back up the custom shop.' So ESP has really been my only real guitar endorser, and there's no reason for me to go anywhere else."

Cosmo Music recently posted a video featuring highlights from the event. Check it out below, and head here for photos.

According to Guitar World, ESP has announced four new Kirk Hammett Ouija electric guitars, now appearing in a sparkle finish, as sported by the guitarist on Metallica’s recent world tours.

Two ESP and two LTD models will be available in Purple Sparkle and Red Sparkle finishes, with the Ouija Board graphic in gold, plus custom star and moon inlays.

The Custom Shop-built ESP KH-2 Sparkle Ouija adds a scalloped fretboard for frets 17-24, genuine mother-of-pearl inlays and a Floyd Rose Original tremolo, as opposed to the LTD’s Floyd Rose 1000 Series. This luxury version also comes with a special Ouija case and Certificate of Authenticity signed by Hammett.

These latest models follow ESP’s Natural-finished Ouija limited-editions, which were unveiled this time last year. Check out an unboxing video below.