METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Vs. MRS. SMITH In Cry Baby Battle Royale; Video Trailer

Who would dare challenge the status of Kirk Hammett as King of the Cry Baby Wah Pedal? His reign has long been undisputed and recognized by millions of fans the world over, not to mention Wah manufacturers, Jim Dunlop Guitar Products, who feature a Kirk Hammett Signature model. Last year, the gauntlet was thrown down by a most unlikely challenger... Mrs. Smith!

New York City-based philanthropist, emerging guitar goddess, and lover of all cats (as well as some people), Mrs. Smith has dared to proclaim that she is, in fact, the #1 Abuser of the Wah. Kirk has accepted her challenge, and now these two will finally go head to head (foot to foot?) in a Cry Baby Battle Royale for the ages on March 8 at The Senate in Columbia, SC.

Get tickets for this once in a lifetime showdown here.