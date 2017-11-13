METALLICA's LARS ULRICH - "I've Had Sort Of Up And Down Relationships With Music For Years"

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was recently interviewed on the Music Ruined My Life segment during the latest episode of BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter. In the audio segment, which can be streamed below, Ulrich talks about the songs that inspired him and changed his life. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"I've been fairly open about this: I've had sort of up-and-down relationships with music for years because there are times where I get very inspired by other music and then there are times where I'm so depressed at the fact that there's nothing cool happening," says Ulrich.

"There's actually a lot of great music out there. That's the good news. The bad news is that it's so difficult for the great music to stand out from the other music that's not so great because of the obvious demise of the music industry."

"I'll sit there and I'll find some band, and I'll love this song and I'll play it on the show

(It's Electric! on Apple Music's Beats 1), and occasionally I'll go on YouTube or something and that particular song's got 1,200 hits or something on YouTube, and you just sit there and go, 'That shoud have 1.2 million hits, not 1,200.' I mean, 1,200 hits — that's like the extended family of the band members, you know what I mean? So there's a lot of great music that, unfortunately, doesn't really penetrate. So that's kind of the good and the bad of where this whole journey has gone. But there is a lot of great music. A lot of the stuff I play… a lot of great bands in England, lots of great music coming out from all corners of the world. So there is definitely lots of cool, inspiring stuff out there."