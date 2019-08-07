METALLICA - S&M² Movie Tickets Available Now

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9 for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world.

Recorded live on September 6 and 8, S&M² will see Metallica joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, led in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season. The shows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts, album, and film as well as commemorate the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to San Francisco's waterfront.

Including several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then, this theatrical release gives millions of fans around the world the chance to experience the show as a modern-day big screen concert.

Get tickets now at metallica.film/.