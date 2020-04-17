METALLICA's "Mama Said" Gets Acoustic Treatment From Guitarist THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs an acoustic/classical fingerstyle solo guitar cover of Metallica's "Mama Said".

"Mama Said" was released in 1996 on the Load album. Written by James Hatfield and Lars Ulrich. The song was also released as a single with official music video. Mama said was never performed live by the band but there are several acoustic performances by James Hetfield.

Tabs and guitar lesson for this cover are available at KingOfTheStrings.com and Thomas' music is available on CD and more at ThomasZwijsen.com.