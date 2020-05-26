METALLICA's Month Of Giving Concludes With Direct Relief

Metallica made May their #MonthOfGiving, to do their part in meeting the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

An update from the band: "Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries. Currently the organization is working tirelessly through its COVID-19 Relief initiative to make sure the courage of health workers on the front lines is honored with meaningful support, and the people most at risk in this pandemic are cared for.

"Direct Relief is working in overdrive to get protective gear and critical care medications to as many health workers as possible, as quickly as possible, with emergency deliveries leaving daily for medical facilities across the United States. Within the last 100 days, the organization has provided more than 8,000 shipments of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). While that is already an incredible achievement, it is only the beginning."

Learn how you can help, here.

"One way you can join us in supporting Direct Relief is through the Metallica Store. This week’s featured products are a new, alternate color version of our Crash Course T-Shirt, plus our Crash Course Scrub Top and Crash Course Notebook. Proceeds from the sale of these items, along with the previously featured Month of Giving products, will directly help All Within My Hands continue to support Direct Relief and the other three recipients of the AWMH COVID-19 relief grant."

Shop to donate, here

"Thank you to everyone who has joined us throughout May in our Month of Giving. Whether you have been able to make a donation, purchase a t-shirt, or share our message, you have provided the support we need to support others. Sincerely, thank you for making the work AWMH does possible."