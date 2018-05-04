METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" Gets The Renaissance / Baroque Treatment From Guitarist THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs a renaissance/baroque-style version of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matter" on classical guitar.

Says Thomas: "What if Metallica lived 500 years ago? And what if Metallica wrote the famous Spanish Romance (or Romance Anonimo or Jeux Interdits)? 'Nothing Else Matters' would have sounded something like this."

Zwijsen performs an acoustic rendition of Iron Maiden's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" on classical fingerstyle solo guitar below.

Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden) and Thomas Zwijsen (Nylon Maiden) recently performed an intro of "The Good, The Bad, The Ugly", followed by Iron Maiden's 1996 single "Virus", live in Istanbul, Turkey. Check out the video below:



