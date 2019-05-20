METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO And KIRK HAMMETT Perform JOHNNY HALLYDAY's "Ma Gueule" Live In Paris; Pro-Shot Video Posted

During Metallica's May 12th show at Stade De France in Paris, France, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo performed a cover of Johnny Hallyday's "Ma Gueule". Pro-shot video is available below.

Hallyday was a French singer who rose to fame in 1960 and released a whopping 79 albums up until his death in 2017, making him one of the best-selling artists in France and in the world. He won 5 diamond albums, 40 golden albums, 22 platinum albums and 10 Music Victories.

Metallica recently released a recap video of the Paris show. Says the band: "Paris! Thank you for making it an unbelievable night at Stade de France!"

Metallica’s tour schedule can be found here.