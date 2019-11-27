METALLICA's Robert Trujillo & Kirk Hammett Perform IVAN MLÁDEK Classic In Prague; Video

Metallica have released the new video below, in which bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett jam on Ivan Mládek's "Jožin z bažin" in Prague, Czechia on August 18, 2019.

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28, 2020 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.