METALLICA's Robert Trujillo & Kirk Hammett Perform WOLFGANG AMBROS' "Schifoan" In Vienna; Video

November 20, 2019, 2 hours ago

heavy metal metallica robert trujillo kirk hammett

Metallica have released the new video below, in which bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett jam on Wolfgang Ambros' "Schifoan" in Vienna, Austria on August 16, 2019.

Metallica's next schedule live performance is on March 28, 2020 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



