METALLICA's "Ronnie Rising Medley" In Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO Now Available On All Digital Platforms

May 16th marked 10 years since the death of Ronnie James Dio (Elf, Black Sabbath, Dio, Heaven & Hell) due to stomach cancer. Marking the 10th anniversary of his passing, Metallica have made their "Ronnie Rising Medley", which features the tracks "A Light In The Black", "Tarot Woman", "Stargazer", and "Kill The King" available on all digital platforms. Go to this location to check it out.

The "Ronnie Rising Medley", taking from the Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life Tribute Album, was first streamed by Rolling Stone back in 2014.

Check out BraveWords' tribute to Ronnie James Dio, penned by fearless leader Tim Henderson, here.



