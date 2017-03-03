METALLICA Sanctioned Tribute Band SANDMAN To Headline Cancer Benefit Show

The 3rd Annual Rockin' For The Cure event in support of the Canadian Cancer Society will take place April 8th at The Hard Rock Cafe in Toronto, ON. It promises to be an evening filled with amazing live entertainment, auctions, food/drinks, 50/50 draw and prizes. But, the true goal is to bring friends, family and musicians together in an effort to support those in need within our greater community, all while having a blast. No less than five bands will take the stage that evening, they are:

Sandman - "The Only Metallica Sanctioned Tribute"

Ozone Baby - Led Zeppelin Tribute Band

Juggernaut Jam Band

Echo Room

Kat Vhonda

As the story goes, at the beginning of 2016, Toronto's local Metallica tribute band Sandman received a 41-page cease and desist order from an "overzealous attorney", who threatened legal action against the band. When Metallica were made aware of the potential lawsuit they issued the following statement via Rolling Stone:

“We hear that a Canadian Metallica tribute band is a little upset with us and with a little digging, figured out why. It turns out that a certain letter was delivered to the band Sandman that neither we nor our management were aware of until it surfaced online. Lucky for us, the band was kind enough to post it for us to see, and it turns out that we have a very overzealous attorney who sent this letter without our knowledge.”

Joe Di Taranto says that Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich also called him to apologize and quash the situation. "He gave me and the band his full blessing to continue on as we were. They want us to continue paying tribute to Metallica with their full blessing and approval. We will continue to fly the Metallica flag, loud and proud!!".

As for the original cease and desist order, Metallica rescinded the letter.

"Sandman should file the letter in the trash," the band says. "Keep doing what you’re doing ... we totally support you! And in the meantime, our attorney can be found at SFO catching a flight to go permanently ice fishing in Alaska."

The story continued when Metallica performed an intimate show in Toronto at the Opera House, inviting the members of Sandman to attend the gig.

Hanging with Sandman, Canadian tribute band #metallica #metintoronto A photo posted by Metallica (@metallica) on Nov 30, 2016 at 12:00am PST



Sandman were founded in 1994 and had been using Metallica’s logo – a reworking of Metallica’s St Anger-era band logo – for more than 10 years.