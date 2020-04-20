METALLICA - "Seek & Destroy" HQ Performance Video From Oslo, Norway Posted

Metallica have released the pro-shot video below, featuring a live performance of "Seek & Destroy" from Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway on May 2, 2018.

Metallica checked in earlier with the following update: "Check out tonight’s #MetallicaMondays show, Live in Munich - May 31, 2015, to see the guys take the stage at Olympiapark München with a set full of deep cuts. Streaming starts at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT on YouTube and Facebook, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week!"