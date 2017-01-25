METALLICA - Seoul, Korea Show Available For Download Via LiveMetallica.com

Metallica's WorldWired tour made it's first stop in Asia on January 11th at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The show kicked off with the new album one-two punch of "Hardwired" and "Atlas, Rise!" along with the live debut of two new songs, "Now That We're Dead" and "Halo On Fire." It is now available for download via LiveMetallica.com here.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Sad But True"

"Wherever I May Roam"

- Kirk Solo -

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

- bass solo -

"Halo on Fire"



"The Four Horsemen"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

- Kirk solo 2 -

"Fade to Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

Encore:

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"