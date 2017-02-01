METALLICA - Seoul, South Korea And Shanghai, China Recap Videos Posted

Metallica have released these recap videos, filmed at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on January 11th, and at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on January 15th:

Pro-shot video footage of Metallica performing “Whiplash” from their 1983 album Kill ‘Em All, on January 15th in Shanghai, China can be seen below:

360° video filmed in the Tuning Room before Metallica’s January 22nd show in Singapore can be seen below:

Footage of Metallica’s live debut of the track ”Confusion”, filmed at LeSports Center in Beijing, China on January 18th, can be seen below:

Metallica are scheduled to perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards show, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th at 8 PM, ET on CBS.

Says the band: ”First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We’re beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12th. It’s been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we’re thrilled to be asked back. We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch on CBS-TV... check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information."