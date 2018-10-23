METALLICA Set Attendance Record At Bryce Jordan Center In Pennsylvania; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Metallica performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA on October 20th, setting an attendance record by bringing in a reported 15,588 fans.

General manager Al Karosas: "We are honored to host Metallica on their record-breaking performance at the Bryce Jordan Center. Thank you to Metallica for allowing us to celebrate an extraordinary night with you."

Get a sneak peek into the …And Justice for All Deluxe Box Set (available everywhere on November 2nd) and watch the previously unreleased video of “Harvester Of Sorrow” in a tiny college bar from the Live At The Stone Balloon, Newark, DE - August 7th, 1989 DVD featured in the set.

More rare live videos can be found at the bottom of this article.

A message from Metallica: "We’re celebrating the November 2nd release of …And Justice For All (Remastered) with #MetallicaTShirtDay!

"Join us in wearing your favorite Metallica shirt (don’t worry… it’s casual Friday, right?!), post a picture of yourself, and tag it with #MetallicaTShirtDay to see yourself on the homepage of Metallica.com.

"We can’t wait to see the Metallica Family out in full force, representing with your favorite ‘Tallica shirt!"

