METALLICA Set Attendance Record At Winnipeg Show, Donate $10,000 To Local Food Bank

CBC News is reporting that Metallica's September 13th show at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba set an attendance record by bringing in over 17,000 fans on th enight. In addition, the band donated $10,000 to the Winnipeg Harvest food bank.

The money comes from Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which was created in February 2017 "to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends to help to make the world a better place."

A big thank you to everyone attending the Winnipeg show for helping us raise money to support Winnipeg Harvest, a local organization dedicated to focusing attention on hunger within their community and moving toward long-term solutions.



On September 4th, Metallica played The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Professionally filmed video of the band doing "No Leaf Clover", which initially appeared on the 1999 album S&M, can be seen below. This marked the first time the band had performed the song live in nearly seven years.

To view Metallica's complete tour schedule, click here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."