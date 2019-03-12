METALLICA Set Record For One-Night Concert Crowd At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Indy Star is reporting Metallica set an attendance record at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse with 18,274 being the largest for a single-event concert, displacing Billy Joel’s show from November 3rd, 2017.

The heavy metal legends performed last night (March 11th) and with multi-concert events, Garth Brooks sold more than 70,000 tickets when he played five shows at the venue in 2017.

"It’s about time!! We’re more than excited to announce that we’ll be heading back to Australia and New Zealand in October," begins a message from Metallica. "It’s been over six years since we last visited Australia and nine years since we were lucky enough to set foot in New Zealand... we’re long overdue!

"This trip represents another new adventure for us during the WorldWired tour; it will be the first time we have ever headlined stadiums in Australia and New Zealand. To help us celebrate, our friends in Slipknot will be joining us for the journey.

"All the perks of the current WorldWired Tour will be in place starting with the Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket we introduced a year ago in North America; just one ticket will allow floor access to any Metallica show in this part of the world. Black Ticket holders need only choose the show(s) they would like to attend and make an online reservation no less than 48 hours before the gig. A limited number of these Black Tickets* will be available for $598 AUD through CID Entertainment.

"As with most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes a choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.** And once again, all tickets will include a free MP3 download of the show(s) attended, mixed and mastered by the team behind Hardwired. The free full-show downloads can be obtained by scanning or entering the barcode from that show’s ticket stub at LiveMetallica.com/scan.

"Last but not least, the Enhanced Experience options will be available with three choices of special packages, including premium tickets and amenities ranging from early access to the venue and the "Memory Remains" traveling museum to meeting members of the band. Visit CID Entertainment for full package details."

Fan Club pre-sales begin Tuesday, March 12th at 1 PM, local time. Click here for details.

A complete list of other pre-sales can be found here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, March 18th at 2 PM, local time for all cities except Sydney, where the sale begins at 3 PM, local time.

* Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets are non-transferable and if re-sold will be revoked. Each ticket is good for entry to Metallica specific shows and may not be used for festivals, promotional shows, benefit concerts or any other dates not included in this tour of Australia/New Zealand announced on March 8, 2019. Use of a Black Ticket will require an online reservation for each show you plan to attend no less than 48 hours in advance. More details about how to use your Black Ticket will be sent to purchasers via e-mail.

** Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans will receive an email from their ticketing agent with information on how to redeem their albums. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you already own it, will be given on the redemption page.

Dates:

October

17 - Perth, WA - Optus Stadium

20 - Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Oval

22 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium

26 - Sydney, NSW - ANZ Stadium

29 - Brisbane, QLD - QSAC

31 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium